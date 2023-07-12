Stefflon Don Steps Into The Mix: Nolay And Trillary Banks’ Reignited Rap Beef Heats Up 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trillary Banks and Nolay have reignited their rap beef with a fresh pair of diss tracks after Banks claimed the U.K. had no female rap stars.

The friction between the two British MCs has existed for some time, with the pair sending shots at each other in several rounds of diss tracks. The feud began simmering again earlier this year when the Leicester-based rapper claimed the U.K. lacked talented female rappers.

In an April interview, Trillary named some women who can rap but struggled to name her top five women MCs. She insisted that the game became “meedy,” meaning tapped after slowing down her output.

The interview went viral as fans debated the talents of U.K. female rappers like Little Simz, Stefflon Don, and naturally, Trillary’s longtime rival, grime veteran Nolay.

Fellow Midlands rapper Brixx took offense and began trading online shots with Trillary Banks. Trillary teased a diss track, but in an unexpected twist, the pair stunned fans by going back-to-back on joint single, “#MEEDY BRIXX VS TRILLARY BANKS.” On the song, both women take aim at their female peers, including Stefflon Don and Nolay.

However, the drama took another turn when the Top Boy actress revealed Banks and Brixx faked their social media back and forth to promote the single. She busted the scam in a video just hours before the single was released on June 30.

Nolay Fires Back At Trillary Banks

While fans eagerly awaited a response, Nolay said she wasn’t going to reply. Nonetheless, just a couple of days later, Nolay teased her response before dropping “Rent Free,” the lead single from her upcoming EP, on July 10.

The video opens with a clip of a Facetime call with Stefflon Don as Nolay raps, “I told Steff and then we laughed at this mess.” Watch the clip below and check out both diss tracks at the end of the page.

Stefflon Don shared a clip of the video on her Instagram story with an exhaling face emoji.

Instagram/Stefflon Don

Meanwhile, Trillary Banks could be gearing up to fire back at Nolay. “My studio session last night was EPIC,” she tweeted Wednesday (July 12).