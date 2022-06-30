Steph Curry To Host 2022 ESPY Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 8-time NBA All-Star is also up for several nominations.

Four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry will serve as the master of ceremonies for this year’s ESPY Awards. The sports-centered presentation will air live from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Steph Curry is fresh off winning the 2022 NBA Finals with his fellow Golden State Warriors teammates. The former Davidson College standout also won NBA Finals MVP. Plus, he was the first NBA Western Conference Finals MVP this season.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” states Curry. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

The ESPY Awards celebrate major sports achievements and top performances. Steph Curry joins a list of previous hosts that include Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx, LeBron James, Jimmy Kimmel, Justin Timberlake, John Cena, Peyton Manning, and Anthony Mackie.

Steph Curry Earned Multiple ESPY Award Nominations

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit, and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” said Rob King, Executive Editor-At-Large ESPN Content.

Rob King continues, ”Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms, or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

Steph Curry earned ESPY nominations for Best Athlete-Men’s Sports and Best NBA Player. He is also up for Best Record-Breaking Performance (passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history). To see the full list of nominations and vote for the winners of the 2022 ESPY Awards visit espn.com.