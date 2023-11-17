Stephen A. Smith Says It’s Now Okay To Play R. Kelly’s Sex Songs: “He’s In Jail”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

R. Kelly remains a highly controversial figure after receiving guilty verdicts on sex-related crimes in New York and Illinois. Many fans question whether the self-proclaimed Pied Piper of R&B’s music has become unplayable as a result.

Veteran sports television personality Stephen A. Smith recently spoke about R. Kelly on his self-titled podcast. In one segment, Smith responded to an online fan asking him to name the best sex song.

Stephen A. Smith listed records by Troop, Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, Prince and Jodeci. The ESPN contributor also mentioned the singer who happens to be a convicted sex trafficker and child pornographer.

“I don’t want to bring up R. Kelly,” Smith stated. “But I think it’s okay now because he’s in jail. Now if he was not in jail, it would not be okay because he’s getting away with stuff. But now that they finally got his ass and he’s in jail, it’s okay to bring up R. Kelly’s music now.”

The longtime First Take analyst also said, “‘Dedicated’ was a beautiful song. ‘Your Body’s Callin” – that was another one. ’12Play’ can’t be ignored… ‘Honey Love.’ There are a few by R. Kelly. We can’t act like we don’t know that.”

Stephen A. Smith Blasted R. Kelly Fans For Supporting The Convicted Child Sex Abuser

Earlier this year, Stephen A. Smith went on a lengthy rant about R. Kelly and the many sexual misconduct accusations against him. Smith referred to the subject of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary as a “pedophile” and admitted to being happy the Chicago native received two multi-decade sentences in federal prison.

“I’ve been waiting for them to get him. I got two daughters. I’m not even gonna tell you what I would have done. Something would happen to that brother if he did something like that to my daughters,” Smith declared.

Stephen A. Smith also took aim at Kelly’s supporters. The Winston-Salem State University graduate said, “With these sick, psycho fans. These people out there still petitioning and acting like he’s some kind of victim. Kiss off!”

In June 2022, a United States District judge in New York sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for multiple convictions, including sexual exploitation of a child. Eight months later, a U.S. District judge in Illinois sentenced Kelly to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity charges.