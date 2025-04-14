Stephen A. Smith Says He Will Run For President If No One Else Steps Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith hinted at a potential 2028 presidential run and blasted both political parties during a heated appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Stephen A. Smith dropped a political bombshell and torched both the Democrat and Republican parties during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

He revealed he’s seriously weighing a 2028 presidential bid after being approached by political insiders, billionaires and even his own pastor.

“I have no choice,” Smith said. “I’ve had elected officials and I’m not going to give their names… folks who are pundits… billionaires and others… talk to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature.”

The longtime ESPN personality, known for his outspoken takes on First Take, didn’t hold back when discussing his growing disillusionment with the current political landscape.

He took direct aim at the Democratic Party, accusing it of lacking leadership and direction.

“It’s not somebody big upping me,” Smith said. “It’s an indictment against a Democratic party that doesn’t have leadership and doesn’t have a vision. And it’s sad.”

Smith, who recently inked a new contract with ESPN, said he’s not actively campaigning but admitted he’s been urged to consider a run by people close to him, including religious leaders.

“People have walked up to me, including my own pastor for crying out loud, who has said to me, ‘You don’t know what God has planned for you… At least show the respect to the people who believe in you… to leave the door open.’”

He also called out Republicans, accusing them of hypocrisy when it comes to the Constitution, especially regarding efforts to push the boundaries of presidential term limits.

“You better be careful what you ask for,” Smith said. “Because some of the stuff that Trump and the right has been trying to get away with… like circumventing the 22nd Amendment… if any Republican supports that, I don’t want to hear a word out of their mouth ever again about following the Constitution.”

When pressed on whether he would actually run, Smith didn’t commit but left the possibility wide open.

“I would hope somebody else would step up that’s more qualified than me. But if it has to come down to me, it is something I would consider. Yes, I would.”

For now, Smith says he’s staying focused on his media career but made it clear he’s not closing the door on politics.