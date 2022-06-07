Steve Harvey Doesn’t “Give A Damn” What Michael B Jordan Does After Break Up With Daughter Lori Harvey

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lori Harvey’s famous pop Steve Harvey had some things to say about her breaking up with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Read more!

Steve Harvey has dished on his daughter Lori Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan.

After rumors began to circulate that the model and actor had parted ways over the weekend, the TV host addressed the breakup during a new episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” on Monday.

“I feel fine. I’m fine… ain’t changed my life, I still gotta go to work… I still gotta take care of my family,” he commented. “I’m Team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Steve went on to note that it is “hard” for young couples to form a successful relationship while in the spotlight.

But he is certain Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan will remain friends.

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends I guess. I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do. He’s still a cool guy… from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time,” the 65-year-old continued.

Yet, Steve also jokingly referenced his personal life, including his marriage and two divorces.

“I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late,” he laughed.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan started dating in November 2020.