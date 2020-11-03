Stevie Wonder Co-Signs Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Ahead Of Election Day

(AllHipHop News)
Stevie Wonder brought a little soul to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election campaign over the weekend, during a drive-in rally in Detroit, Michigan.
The former Motown superstar performed a short set that included “Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” and “Where Is Our Love Song” – his first new songs in 15 years – and spoke to the political pair’s supporters.
“The only way we’re going to win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting,” Stevie said. “We must vote justice in and injustice out.
“I feel this election here is the most important one of my lifetime.”
Stevie Wonder closed out his set by dedicating his hit Superstition to Biden, who will challenge President Donald Trump at the polls on Tuesday.