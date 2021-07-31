Stormzy Gives 30 More Students Scholarships

The Grime rap star continues to give back to Black and mixed race students in the United Kingdom, through his scholarship program!

Stormzy is offering 30 more black and mixed-heritage students the chance to study at Britain’s Cambridge University through his scholarship scheme.

The rapper’s #Merky Foundation has teamed up with the bank HSBC to offer 10 students per year, for the next three years, a $27,930 annual scholarship.

The funds will cover tuition fees and maintenance costs for 30 more Stormzy Scholars

Stormzy began providing scholarships in 2018 in a bid to address the lack of black and mixed-raced students at the university.

The first two Stormzy Scholars graduated this summer with a high 2:1 and 2:1.

“For 30 more black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University – the same year our initial 2018 scholars graduate – feels like an incredible milestone,” Stormzy said in a statement. “I hope this scholarship continues to serve as a small reminder to young black students that the opportunity to study at one of the best universities in the world is theirs for the taking.”

Graham Virgo, Cambridge’s senior pro-vice-chancellor, added: “Since the Stormzy Scholarships were announced in 2018 we have seen a significant increase in the number of black students applying to study here and being admitted and we are very proud to see the first two students supported by the scheme graduate this year.”