Stormzy Announces Deal To Buy Hometown Soccer Team AFC Croydon Athletic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stormzy will be the proud owner of a soccer team after joining a three-man consortium set to acquire his childhood hometown club in Croydon.

Stormzy is the new owner of a U.K. soccer team as part of a three-man consortium set to take over control at his hometown club, AFC Croydon Athletic.

The South London rap star is joined in the deal by Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and former Head of Player Care, Danny Young.

“We are delighted to embark on a new era at AFC Croydon Athletic, subject to final FA and league approval. This has been the culmination of many months of discussions,” the club revealed in a statement issued Tuesday morning (Jun. 27).

Stormzy has had a whirlwind 24 hours, releasing his new single, “Longevity Flow,” just hours before today’s announcement. Watch the video below.

Stormzy, who previously teamed up with Adidas, Manchester United, and Sky Sports last year on an initiative to boost off-pitch diversity in soccer, shared an official announcement on Instagram.

“A three person consortium comprised of Wilfried Zaha, Stormzy and Danny Young has exchanged contracts with the existing ownership of AFC Croydon Athletic to acquire the assets of the club,” the statement read. “The consortium Will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown [soccer] club.”

“Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities. They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

Stormzy promised, “more updates to come from the consortium in due course on completion.”

Stormzy Receives Freedom of the Borough Award From Croydon Council

Last month, Croydon Council awarded the hometown hero the Freedom of the Borough. He received the honor for services to the borough’s diverse communities. Among them, his dedication to music, philanthropy, youth empowerment, mental health issues, and .

“It feels like a full circle moment,” Stormzy said in a video message. ”Anyone who knows me knows that I was born in Croydon, was raised in Croydon, went to school in Croydon, all of my friends and family are in Croydon, so to be awarded with the Freedom of the Borough means a lot to me. I thank the whole community and the people at the Council who made this possible.”