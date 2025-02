Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stormzy is facing intense backlash after collaborating with McDonald’s amid a grassroots boycott over the brand’s alleged support of Israel.

Adding fuel to the fire, fans of the British rap icon allege he also deleted a pro-Palestine post ahead of the collaboration.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s launched “The Stormzy Meal,” temporarily rebranding their store in his hometown of Croydon to “Big Mike’s” in honor of the rapper whose real name is Michael.

Stormzy faced intense backlash after unveiling his McDonald’s meal on Instagram.

The comment section was flooded with cries of “Free Palestine” and fans branding him a “sell out.”

McDonald’s has faced ongoing boycotts from pro-Palestine activists since its Israeli franchise provided thousands of free meals to Israeli forces following Hamas’ attack on October 7.

In January 2024, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement called for an “escalating global boycott” of McDonald’s, citing its ties to the Israeli franchisee and the Malaysian branch’s actions against pro-Palestinian activists.

Although McDonald’s announced in April that it would buy back its Israeli restaurants following a boycott-driven sales decline, many consumers remain committed to the boycott.

Stormzy took a stance on the conflict back in October 2023, choosing neither side but aligning himself with the people of Palestine.

“Free Palestine,” he wrote on Instagram. “In the future, if there is ever a clear injustice in the world, no matter how big or small, 100 times out of 100 I will be on the side of the oppressed. Unequivocally. As I always have been. Social media is a brilliant way to stand up for what is right, there are also a whole load of other ways to do this.”

Check out some other reactions to Stormzy’s McDonald’s collab below.