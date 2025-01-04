Stormzy Banned From Driving Over Rolls-Royce Mishap

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stormzy received a driving ban and nearly $2,500 in fines after admitting to using his phone while driving.

Stormzy has been barred from driving for nine months after being caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel of his luxury car in London.

The grime star pleaded guilty to the offense, leading to a fine and additional points on his driving record. Stormzy faced the sentencing earlier this week at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

An off-duty officer had spotted Stormzy using a phone while driving his Rolls-Royce Wraith in West Kensington on March 7, 2024.

The officer approached the vehicle, tapped on the tinted windows, and reportedly told the rapper, “Get rid of your tints and get off your phone.”

The 31-year-old artist did not appear in court but admitted to the violation through a written plea.

Along with his driving ban, Stormzy received a $2,490 fine, six more points on his license, and criticism from District Judge Andrew Sweet for what he described as “dangerous and irresponsible” conduct.

The court detailed that the chart-topping rapper already had six points on his license due to previous speeding offenses.

In the hearing, it was also mentioned that Stormzy had earlier been caught driving a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted windows that blocked out all but 4% of light—violating the legal requirement to allow 70% of light through.

After being warned, the rapper eventually removed the tinted windows.

Peter Csemiczky, Stormzy’s legal representative, addressed the court on his client’s behalf, acknowledging the actions and offering an apology. “He accepts full responsibility for what occurred,” said Csemiczky.

Known for hits such as “Vossi Bop” and “Shut Up,” the rapper has built a reputation as one of Britain’s most prominent figures in Hip-Hop.