Stormzy Gets Starstruck Meeting The Voice Of Bart Simpson: “You’re A Legend” 

Stormzy turned into just another fan of “The Simpsons” after meeting the “legend” behind the voice of its main character.

Stormzy may be one of the biggest exports to emerge from the U.K. Hip-Hop scene, but that doesn’t stop him from getting a little starstruck when meeting other famous people.

Many celebrities, no matter how famous, experience a moment when they meet another star who makes them lose all composure. The U.K. grime legend proved he’s no different after a chance encounter with the woman behind one of the most well-known cartoon voices.

When Stormzy met Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson on The Simpsons, he was just another fan. “You’re a legend,” he told her in a clip the voice-over actress shared on TikTok. “I need a picture!” he exclaimed excitedly, grabbing his camera to take the shot.

“I loved surprising Stormzy, Bart’s new BFF,” Nancy Cartwright penned in the caption. Check out the interaction below.

Stormzy Meets “Bart Simpson”

Although the “Vossi Bop” hitmaker rushed to capture the moment on film, he won’t be sharing the snap on social media. He recently revealed the reasons behind his abrupt disappearance from social media two years ago. Stormzy deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts in February 2020 in a bid to overcome his ego, but also to distance himself from “noise” and help him feel “normal.”

Meanwhile, the artist, who received an honorary doctorate from the University of Exeter last month, is reportedly considering a move into film and television. According to British tabloid The Sun, both Netflix and Amazon Prime approached Stormzy with a view to making a film or series with the rapper. The streaming platforms are interested in creating adaptations of titles from his #Merky Books and Penguin Random House collective.

A source said, “he’d be the perfect ­person to front a new black British series. “Shows like Top Boy play very well overseas, and Stormzy has developed an immaculate reputation as a storyteller. The streaming services want to have him on board, with the potential for a multi-series deal like the one Shonda Rhimes has with Netflix.”