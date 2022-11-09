Stormzy Launches U.K. Festival: “This Is What We Mean Day” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stormzy promises “a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes,’ at his only U.K. show next year, the launch of his festival.

Stormzy continues to elevate his status as one of the biggest rap stars to emerge from the U.K. with the launch of his very own festival.

The South London rapper is making some major moves, both inside and outside the music industry, with big plans for 2023.

Earlier this month Stormzy announced he is working with Adidas and several other brands, including U.K. Premier League soccer Team Manchester United in a new initiative to tackle racial inequality in the sport.

Merky FC will offer young Black people access to paid professional placements and opportunities across the industry.

Stormzy Announces His Summer 2023 Festival

Stormzy also announced he will only perform at one show in the U.K. next year. However, the Heavy Is The Head creator isn’t just planning a show but an actual music festival. On Wednesday morning (Nov. 9), Stormzy shared a trailer announcing his latest venture, set to take place in London on Aug. 18, 2023.

Stormzy revealed the idea for his “This Is What We Mean Day” festival has been eight months in the making. He knew he needed something to top his first post-pandemic tour this year, but it needed to be something “bigger, something better, something different.”

After numerous meetings with his team and countless rejected ideas, it finally came to him. “THIS IS WHAT WE MEAN DAY,” Stormzy announced in the trailer before adding, “hard.”

“This is my only UK show next year. We’re taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes. For priority access to tickets, pre order my album,” Stormzy explained on social media. “Be quick! ❤️” Check out the teaser below.

‘THIS IS WHAT WE MEAN DAY’

This is my only UK show next year. We’re taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.

The festival’s name is a spin on his upcoming third studio album, This Is What I Mean, due for release on Nov. 25 via 0207 Def Jam.

In September, Stormzy returned from a nearly three-year-long hiatus with the comeback single, “Mel Made Me Do It,” an epic ode to Black British excellence. Watch the stunning video below.