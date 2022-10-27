Stormzy Reflects On His Rise To Fame & Desire To Start A Family 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stormzy called his 2019 split with Maya Jama “the biggest loss a man can have,’ after the pair ended their four-year relationship.

Stormzy has opened up about the pressures of fame in a new in-depth interview with documentarian Louis Theroux.

The South London rapper explained that while he was proud, he found being on the cover of Time magazine “overbearing” after the publication hailed Stormzy as one of their next generation’s leaders in 2019.

“As much as I was proud of [being on the front cover of TIME], I feel that I wasn’t in the best mind space and it was a bit overbearing,” he said while showing off his vast collection of trophies and accolades.

Stormzy for TIME Magazine’s ‘Next Generation Leaders’ issue – on stands tomorrow 🙏🏼👑 pic.twitter.com/VqgFntKTTu — Rachel Campbell (@rachelwired) October 10, 2019

Stormzy also discussed his 2017 debut project Gang Signs & Prayer, and described falling into depression while making it. “It was very overwhelming to handle those things. When I was making an album, I would often crash out and get super depressed and super reclusive. I would stay at home and smoke a lot of weed,” the “Mel Made Me Do It” rapper explained.

He also reflected on his high—profile split with British DJ and presenter Maya Jama. The former couple split in 2019 after four years together.

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you,” Stormzy explained. He added, before saying it’s “the biggest loss a man can have”.

He continued: “There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”

It's rumoured Maya Jama and Stormzy have split….PLEASE SAY THIS ISN'T TRUE 💔😭💔😭 #missguided pic.twitter.com/Q9MzFrgrwd — Missguided (@Missguided) August 21, 2019

However, despite this, Stormzy wants to settle down with a family one day. “I want to get married and I want to settle. My idea of an amazing future is having my house and kinda running around and my missus there. And we’re going to eat dinner at the dinner table,” Stormzy said.