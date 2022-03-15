Stormzy Reveals “Album 3” Is Coming, Allows Concert-Goers To Pre-Order

Stormzy revealed his third album may be his best yet calling it “the album of my dreams,” telling fans he is aiming for “excellence.”

Stormzy has announced a new album is coming and kicked off his U.K. tour by giving concert-goers the opportunity to pre-order the upcoming project.

The U.K. rapper was on the Cardiff, Wales stop of his Heavy is the Head tour, where he revealed those in attendance would get the first chance to pre-order his third studio album.

During the show, Stormzy announced, “This is the album of my dreams,” via a video shared on the big screen. “The artwork, the features, the tracklist,” and everything else about the project “needs to be pointing to excellent,” he declared. “This album is deeper than man could ever imagine,” he said.

Stormzy announces his third album during his HITH tour… are you ready for new music ? pic.twitter.com/uwJmPQfBIv — Music Muse (@MusicMooseent) March 14, 2022

Is Dave Featured On The New Stormzy Album?

The audience cheers loudly when fellow rapper Dave appears in the video, hinting that he may be on the follow-up to Stormzy’s acclaimed 2019 LP. Stormzy featured on “Clash” taken from Dave’s We’re All Alone in This Together album and could be returning the favor.

Stormzy achieved his second U.K. No. 1 album with Heavy Is The Head and his first chart-topping single with the catchy hit “Vossi Bop.”

According to a press release, Stormzy is thanking fans for their patience throughout the pandemic. He offered ticket-buyers the pre-order as a “personal gesture of gratitude to his loyal and supportive fans who have waited almost two years for the UK shows,” after he was forced to postpone the tour, originally planned for 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though he remained tight-lipped about the release date, he is rolling out the project so fans should have a short wait.

Meanwhile, Stormzy is helping kids achieve financial literacy with his Merky Books publishing imprint. The company, which the rapper recently revealed is the achievement he is “most proud of,” partnered with HSBC to create a series of financial wellbeing and entrepreneurialism.