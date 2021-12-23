Stunna 4 Vegas Names His Top 5 North Carolina Rappers

See which rhymers the Tar Heel State representative chose for his list.

The state of North Carolina has produced numerous rap stars. For example, Salisbury’s Stunna 4 Vegas (born Khalick Caldwell) made it onto the Billboard charts with 2019’s Big 4x and 2020’s Rich Youngin.

Stunna 4 Vegas sat down with Power 106 at this year’s Rolling Loud California festival earlier this month. Teddy Mora asked the “BIG 4 Flow” rhymer to name his Top 5 North Carolina rappers in no particular order.

“Me, DaBaby, YRB Tezz, notorious Wisdom, and GetRichZay,” responded Stunna 4 Vegas. The 25-year-old “Up the Smoke” performer listed fellow North Carolinians he has worked closely with on music.

Stunna 4 Vegas is part of DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment roster. The two southerners have numerous songs together like “Animal,” “Billion Dollar Baby Freestyle,” “Ashley,” “Do Dat,” and “No Dribble.”

Charlotte native Wisdom is also signed to Billion Dollar Baby. This week saw Stunna 4 Vegas release the new “No Diss” and “BLATT” music videos featuring YRB Tezz. GetRichZay teamed up with Stunna for recent collaborations such as “Chinese” and “Go NUTZ.”

North Carolina is also the stomping grounds for other Hip Hop acts such as Petey Pablo, J. Cole, Rapsody, 9th Wonder, Little Brother, Edgar Allen Floe, Toosii, Lute, Morray, Mez, and Deniro Farrar. Dreamville Records leader J. Cole headlined Night 2 of Rolling Loud California 2021.