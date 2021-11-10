Styles P And Havoc Announce New Project

Styles P and Havoc are going to be an ill 1-2 punch with a new album they are putting out next month. New York Giants!

Two New York giants have revealed a collaboration.

Havoc of Mobb Deep and Styles P of The Lox are set to release a new album this December, totally produced by Havoc.



The first single of the album, “Nightmares 2 Dreams,” will hit next week on all streaming services via MNRK Music Group.

The iconic pair were excited to release this musical opus.

In a press statement, Styles P said, “Authentic, vibrant, quote-worthy, raw uncut hip hop !!!!!! Get ready for the ride!!!”

Havoc added, “Making this piece of work reminded me of working with P (the late, great Prodigy of Mobb Deep). Styles is an artist that I was a fan of over the years, so making this project was truly a pleasure.”



Alan Grunblatt, MNRK’s President of Urban Music, said, “Styles and Havoc from The Lox and Mobb Deep. ‘nuff said. They are two of the greatest rappers and producers of all time. This is sure to be an instant hip hop classic.”



The Lox have seem a remarkable return to form since a highly-touted Verzuz battle against The Diplomats in August. Havoc has also been active producing for other rappers like RJ Payne.