Styles P, Nick Young, Jess Hilarious And More On New Season Of VH1 Couples Retreat

What kind of drama do you think these artists will go through?

“VH1 Couples Retreat” returns with a nod to some of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples, hoping to unpack the problems in their relationships on television.

The following celebrity couple will keep fans on the edge of their seats: Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe, Claudia Jordan and boyfriend KJ, Nick Young and Keonna, Styles P and his wife Adjua, and Jess Hilarious and her boyfriend, Daniel.

The network promises that “during a week-long vacation, “Couples Retreat” cast members will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships, navigating the complex waters of love, heartache, and communication.”

To make “Couples Retreat” even more interesting, the host for the season will be comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée Rada. Also added to the show are some relationship experts and life coaches, actress AJ Johnson and NBA champ John Salley.

This is not the first time Styles P and Adjua have worked out their issues on screen. In 2020, they appeared on We TV’s “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the couple hit a significant roadblock discussing their 19-year-old daughter’s suicide five years prior.

The partners said they struggled to understand why she would take her life and if they missed signs that could have saved her.

The new season starts on May 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 and will span eight episodes.