Suga Free Credits Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg For Putting Ball Back In West Coast’s Court

Suga Free has praised Kendrick Lamar, in addition to Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, for reviving West Coast rap’s competitive edge.

The Oakland-bred veteran recently gave his California rap counterparts their flowers while sharing his thoughts on the state of West Coast Hip-Hop during a brief interview. In short, Suga Free alluded to the latest moves from heavyweights such as Lamar, Snoop and Dre effectively snatching the ball proverbially representing the mainstream music industry and giving it back the region.

“Look at the turn it’s taking,” Suga Free said, reflecting on their impact. “Look at Kendrick Lamar. You know what I mean? Look at Xzibit. Look at Snoopy [Snoop Dogg]. Look at Dre [Dr. Dre]. I mean, the West Coast got the ball.”

Transitioning from an era where the West’s dominance had dimmed, Suga Free emphasized the cyclical nature of Hip-Hop’s regional influence.

“Like they say, everybody get a turn,” he noted.

His words follow the success of Lamar’s recent surprise GNX album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and spawned Kendrick’s third consecutive Hot 100 No. 1 hit of the year. On the other hand, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have sustained thie legacy through consistent influence and innovation and are set to evolve yet again amid the release of their upcoming album Missionary, which drops on December 13.

Beyond his admiration for West Coast hip-hop’s resurgence, Suga Free also reflected on his unique place in the genre.

“I’m the only one in my lane,” he explained. “You know what I’m saying, I’m cold on a b##ch. Every song you gonna get about me, I’m gonna be the same. I’m not gonna change for nothing.”

When asked to recommend one of his songs for aspiring players in the game, Suga Free quickly responded with the same sense of unapologetic individuality that has kept him relevant for decades.

“’I’d Rather Give You My B####’,” he explained, “It’s just straightforward. I don’t give a stump-down pimp straight up in your face.”

Check out the post above to hear Suga Free’s full interview.