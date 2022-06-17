Suge Knight Could Go From Big House To Poor House Over Burger Stand Killing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The family of Suge Knight’s victim Terry Carter, who was killed in 2015, requested millions of dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to Rolling Stone, the family’s lawyer Lance Behringer called for Suge Knight to pay $81 million at a court hearing on Tuesday (June 14). The jury began deliberations later that day.

“Nobody’s comfortable talking about money,” Behringer said. ‘But that’s what we have to do.”

Terry Carter’s widow Lillian and his daughters Nekaya and Crystal were seated in the front row of the courtroom while Behringer argued his case. Their attorney claimed they deserved the money for each of the years the 55-year-old businessman would’ve lived.

“Dying on the concrete floor alone at Tam’s Burgers was not a natural death,” Behringer said. “He was taken from these three women.”

Suge Knight, 57, killed Terry Carter in a hit-and-run outside Tam’s Burgers in Compton, California.

The Death Row Records co-founder’s attorney David Kenner called the fatal incident “a tragic accident and a tragic loss of human life” at the wrongful death trial. Kenner said his client, who testified remotely from prison, considered Terry Carter to be a friend.

Suge Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018. The Hip Hop mogul was sentenced to 28 years in prison.