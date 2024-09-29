Suge Knight Says Diddy Should Be Prepared For Violence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight suggested that Sean “Diddy” Combs might face potential attacks while imprisoned, providing a glimpse into the bleak reality of prison life during an interview with NewsNation.

Currently serving a 28-year sentence in a California prison for voluntary manslaughter, Knight spoke candidly about the harsh environment that inmates like Diddy, who has been a longtime rival in the Hip-Hop world, might encounter behind bars.

The rivalry between Knight’s Death Row Records and Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment has spanned decades, marked by intense competition and personal vendettas.

The feud culminated with the unsolved murders of Death Row’s Tupac Shakur and Bad Boy’s The Notorious B.I.G.

When asked about Diddy, Knight, 59, made it clear that despite their long-standing enmity, he wasn’t celebrating his rival’s potential incarceration.

“I’m not going to cheer for a Black man going to prison or any human being going to prison,” Knight said.

He warned that prison can be a breeding ground for violence, suggesting someone might attack Diddy to gain notoriety.

“I mean, one of the things is this: I don’t care who you are, prison and jail is a negative environment. Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself, they gonna actually do it. Or if they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove themself,” said Knight, painting a grim picture of life behind bars.