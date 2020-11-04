Suge Knight Old Malibu Mansion Hits The Market For $30 Million

(AllHipHop News)
A tech executive who purchased Suge Knight’s old mansion has put the lavish property up for sale.
Suge’s old 8,000-square-foot Malibu mansion was put up for sale for $30 million earlier this week.
“This is an incredibly rare opportunity for a visionary to create an iconic Malibu masterpiece,” said realtor Dylan Eckardt. “It’s a great opportunity for families to own this perfect Oasis during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Suge built the mansion in 2001, which sits on seven acres and boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bedrooms, as well as a media room and a recording studio with some of his original designs still intact.
Suge resided in the mansion, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, until 2008. He was forced to sell the property after filing for bankruptcy in a $107-million-dollar fight over control of Death Row Records.
The mansion was sold in bankruptcy court in November of 2008 for $4.56 million. Despite the hefty price tag, Suge Knight’s former home is being put up for sale as a development project, since it needs some rehab.
In October of 2018, Suge Knight was sentenced to 28-years in prison after he ran over Cle “Bone” Sloan outside of a Compton Burger restaurant during a dispute.