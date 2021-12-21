Suge Knight Speaks On Selling His Life Rights For New Biopic

Suge Knight and the iconic story of Death Row Records will be brought to life in a biopic now he has a producer he trusts to tell the tale.

Suge Knight is set to be the subject of a biopic that will delve into the life of the co-founder of Death Row Records.

According to Deadline, Producer Steve Whitney and his company TSW Films purchased Suge Knight’s life rights and have already hired writers to start on the script.

“Over the last 30 years, there has been so much talk about Compton,” Suge Knight told Deadline. “Me, the inner cities, and Death Row – A lot of talk. Even when it comes to making my movie there has been so many imposters saying they have my rights, or they got the deal – that was, and is, all talk. I jumped off the porch in my neighborhood at a young age but never forgot where I came from. Most people try to ride for the hills, I made it and tried to bring as many people to the hills with me and feel that I was successful at it.”

How Suge Knight Met Steve Whitney

Suge explained how he came to meet Steve Whitney and why he trusts him to tell his story.

“I met a guy named Mike Klein that was with Ruthless,” he said. “David Kenner was on the phone with Michael Harris and they took a meeting with Jerry Heller and during process of taking that meeting they were trying to sell Dre back to Ruthless behind my back. Mike Klein told me about it and I respect him for it – We became friends. So when it came time to do a real movie and tell the truth about it he introduced me to Steve Whitney. Now, Steve, Mike, and I, and the woman that has my back, are making this movie. Taking it to the next level!”

“During the golden era of rap and hip hop, all roads led through Suge Knight,” said Whitney. “That era helped define a new brand of music and culture that changed the world.

Currently incarcerated at San Diego’s RJ Donovan Correctional Facility, Suge Knight will not be eligible for parole until July 2037. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter back in 2018 after crashing his car into Heavyweight Records co-founder Terry Carter and filmmaker Cle Sloan.

Suge Knight co-founded the hugely influential label Death Row Records back in 1991. With artists including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, and Tupac Shakur, the label is credited with bringing gangsta rap to the mainstream and changing the face of Hip-Hop.