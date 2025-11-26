Sukihana Shocks With Claim: Saweetie Is “Selling Ass..”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sukihana slammed Saweetie’s public image during a podcast appearance and told her to “admit she’s a hoe.”

Sukihana came for Saweetie and her whole image during a wild convo on Justin Laboy’s “Respectfully” podcast and yeah, it got messy real quick.

While chopping it up about being real in the Hip-Hop game, Suki forgot about herself and took aim at Saweetie’s squeaky-clean vibe. She basically said the “Icy Grl” rapper needs to stop fronting and keep it a buck about how she really moves.

“All these hoes sell p####. all of them, especially these rap b######, like Saweetie. I ain’t even gonna lie Saweetie people will really f### with you more if you just live in your truth if you selling ass, then you selling ass. Whatever you’re doing, like that’s what you do, but you just need to say what you doing,” Sukihana said.

Whew.

She didn’t stop there either. Suki kept it raw, saying if you’re getting luxury gifts from rich dudes, own it. No shame in the game, but don’t act like it’s all music money.

Suki made it clear she’s not doing that anymore, though. She said she’s good now and doesn’t have to mess with dudes for money since she’s making her own bag. But she still thinks being open about that past helps other women who get judged for the same thing.

If you’re not familiar, Sukihana is known for having zero filter. She’s always been loud about sex work, money moves and being real in a world full of fakes.

Meanwhile, Saweetie hasn’t said a word. She’s been quiet, sticking to her regular playbook, just business and music. She’s been focused on her career and brand deals, not podcast drama.

The internet is a different story. Some folks backed Suki, saying she’s speaking facts. Others dragged her for bashing another woman instead of uplifting her.

Either way, the clip blew up and got people talking about how women in Hip-Hop are expected to act. Suki’s take also hit on something deeper. How money plays into all of this.

I like Suki but baby just because your brand is being a hoe doesn’t mean saweetie has to display it. pic.twitter.com/PXOyCdFBEV — Trizzy (@leaveituptoT) November 25, 2025

Did she really just tell saweetie to be a public prostitute as career advice to be a better MUSICIAN….. pic.twitter.com/90mR1arUm4 — ARTEMIS (@CelestialColum) November 25, 2025