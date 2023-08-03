Sukihana Provides Update On Dr. Umar Johnson Meeting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Casamigos” performer took photos with the controversial commentator.

Did the self-proclaimed Suki With The Good Coochie and the self-proclaimed Prince of PanAfrikanism formally discuss issues related to Black women and girls? Sukihana gave her social media followers an update on her interactions with Dr. Umar Johnson.

“I think I’m ready to sit with Dr. Umar. I seen those interviews where he spoke on me and I think he might be the one to turn me into a wife,” posted Sukihana in a now-deleted tweet from July 19.

In response, Pan-Africanism activist Dr. Umar Johnson expressed interest in sitting down with the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star. Johnson pitched the idea of a “confidential meeting” to take place at the end of July.

Sukihana and Johnson did take several photos together last weekend. Both internet personalities shared the images on their respective social media accounts. Suki captioned her picture, “Met a Pan Afrikan king today.”

However, it appears Sukihana did not get the opportunity to have an in-depth conversation with Dr. Umar. The Wilmington, Delaware native took to Twitter (aka X.com) to share some details about their recent encounter.

“I didn’t have the meeting with Dr. Umar yet but when I do I feel like I’m going to come out a whole different woman,” tweeted Suki on August 2. The “Casamigos (Pour It In My Cup)” performer did face some backlash for being photographed with the controversial critic of the LGBTQ community.