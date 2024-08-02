Summer Walker Blasts Spotify For Excluding Nicki Minaj & Others From “Gold Standard” Hip-Hop Exhibition 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker blasted a Spotify exhibit of women “setting the bar” in Hip-Hop that omitted Nicki Minaj, calling it “mad disrespectful.”

Summer Walker called out the “weird” music industry over a Spotify exhibit highlighting women in Hip-Hop who are “setting the bar.”

Earlier this week, Spotify unveiled “The Gold Standard,” an art exhibition at private viewing to celebrate the biggest women in Hip-Hop.

Latto, Sexyy Red, and Flo Milli had a blast at The Hole Gallery bash in New York, where they posed for photos alongside their portraits.

Other honorees included Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Saweetie, GloRilla, and the City Girls.

However, Summer Walker joined many others online, criticizing the exhibit for omitting some key names.

“I don’t even listen to hella Nicki cause I’m a r&b lover,” she wrote on Instagram. “But where is the Queen.. or Lil Kim atleast or Missy Elliott… this mad disrespectful. This why I make my music n go home the industry weird.”

The sentiment was echoed by multiple people in the comment section.

“Kim, Nicki, Foxy, Lauryn, Eve, Trina, Missy, Da Brat, Left Eye, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shonte, Queen Latifah, YoYo,” one person replied. “I’m sure I’m missing more but the disrespect.”

“it’s no shade to any of the girls pictured , but what bar have they set,” another user added. “Please someone let me know.”

The platform also faced backlash on their Instagram post featuring clips for the exhibit.

“You can’t talk about women in hip-hop without talking about Nicki Minaj. This is disgraceful,” said one disgruntled commenter.

“Y’all wanna know who birthed a whole generation of female rap?” one Nicki Minaj fan questioned. “Just look at the comments. I don’t even gotta say her name cause we all know who The Queen is.”