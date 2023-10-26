Summer Walker Responds To Backlash Over Chrisean Rock Impersonation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker asked her fans not to take her humor seriously after facing backlash over a skit mocking Chrisean Rock.

Summer Walker asked fans to understand her sense of humor after being criticized over her Chrisean Rock impersonation.

On Tuesday (October 24) the “Girls Need Love” hitmaker shared a TikTok skit mimicking Chrisean Rock using an audio clip of the “Baddies South” star discussing the rumors about her and Lil Baby with her ex, Blueface. She also uses a puppet to act as Chrisean Rock’s newborn son, mocking the recent controversy over the reality star misusing her baby carrier.

Check out the video, which shows the original clip of Chrisean Rock alongside Summer Walker’s skit.

Summer Walker humiliating Chrisean Rock pic.twitter.com/u3bK2vI41Y — The Famous Man (@famousnbamilz) October 26, 2023

Many social media users failed to see the funny side of the skit and called out Summer Walker for making fun of Chrisean Rock.

“that video of summer walker imitating chrisean is something else,” one person wrote on X. “A study needs to be done on pots laughing at kettles.”

that video of summer walker imitating chrisean is something else. a study needs to be done on pots laughing at kettles. — ma chérie. (@BigKingC_) October 26, 2023

“why is summer walker mocking Chrisean and her baby for a unfunny tiktok… when her baby daddies don’t care for her kids” another person added.

why is summer walker mocking Chrisean and her baby for a unfunny tiktok… when her baby daddies don’t care for her kids pic.twitter.com/DNCFhSLhz9 — kingchun ☆ (@KINGGCHUNN) October 25, 2023

However, Walker responded to the backlash on Instagram, claiming “this generation” can’t take a joke.

“please do not take my humor serious,” she began a post on her IG Stories. “My favorite comedians are Dave chappelle, Bernie Mac, Richard Pryor & Katt Williams, they say sh*t and don’t give af. I know this generation doesn’t understand how to actually just laugh n move on but yeah.”

She also posted several previous skits poking fun at celebs, including a spoof of Ray J’s viral Verzuz moment.