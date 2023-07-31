Summer Walker Drags Jayda Cheaves Into Apparent Breakup With Lil Meech

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker appeared to accuse Lil Meech of cheating and suggested they broke up by referencing Jayda Cheaves.

Summer Walker seemingly announced her breakup with Lil Meech via Instagram Stories on Monday (July 31). The singer referenced Jayda Cheaves in one post but did not call out Lil Meech by name.

“Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t,” Summer Walker wrote. “It was cute though. I wish him the best.”

She added, “Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff.”

Summer Walker also posted a video of her appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast. The clip featured the singer expressing her frustrations over men lying.

The Interscope Records artist faced online backlash for mentioning Jayda Cheaves, who famously dated Lil Baby. Jayda Cheaves responded in an Instagram comment after seeing her name get dragged into Walker and Lil Meech’s breakup drama.

“I learned my lesson after ONE kid,” she wrote. “Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO.”

Earlier this year, Summer Walker confirmed she was in a relationship with Lil Meech. The two attended the 2023 BET Awards together in June.

A few weeks ago, a woman said Lil Meech got her pregnant while he was dating Summer Walker. Lil Meech denied the claim, insisting he did not know the woman.