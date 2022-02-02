‘Being A Summer Walker Fan Is So Difficult Sometimes,’ Singer’s New Hairstyle Sends Twitter In A Frenzy

The singer does the big chop and fans don’t approve.

Summer Walker fans are fin to be tired of her. After the gifted singer dropped pictures of her new haircut, shaved on the side with a gathering patch for her loc ponytail on the top in the center of her head, her supporters took to social media to express how hard it is to stand with her.

Summer Walker shows off her new look on Instagram:



“Legit wanted this hair style my whole life 🖤🥺👅” pic.twitter.com/8GAnNkRTHU — Pickwood Magazine (@PickwoodMag) February 2, 2022

The Still Over It singer has done songs with Drake, Bryson Tiller, JT from the City Girls, SZA, and a gang of other top folks, but often seems unphased by her newfound celebrity. Known for chucking celebrity expectations to do exactly what the Afropunk she wants, the star debuted a new hairstyle without any considerations for her fans.

And some of them are p##### — saying they were tired of defending her “creative” ways.

“Being a summer walker fan is so difficult sometimes because she always leaves me speechless,” tweeted Nals.

“Summer Walker finna p### me off”

Some just ruthlessly teased.

“Summer walker really annoying why she look like this?,” Twitter user A Boogie No Hoodie commented.

“Summer walker done took me out on this fine morning”

“I know from who Summer Walker was inspired by for her new hairstyle”

One fan tweeted that he “can’t stop seeing it.”

Absolutely no one SUMMER WALKER in 2022 😂😂😂😂…

I just can't stop seeing this

“Me waking up & seeing Summer Walker’s new hairstyle”

Others just wished for the old Summer days like kids when the groundhog sees his shadow!

“Summer Walker was fine as hell when she came out smh”

It wasn’t all bad. Some of her true fans celebrated her for being an independent thinker, saying, they love folk with “agency.”

“One thing about Summer Walker… shawty gone do whatever the hell she want to. Hate it or love it, I gotta respect it. I love seeing black folks with agency. Even when we make think it’s ridiculous, as long as no one is harmed, do your thing.”

In other Summer Walker news, she and Ari Lennox have been selected to headline this year’s Broccoli City Music Festival. After a two-year hiatus, a gap prompted by the global pandemic, the concert experience returns for two days in May (5/7 & 5/8). Joining her and Lennox are 21 Savage, Jeezy, Rico Nasty, and Wale.

In a press release, the festival co-founder Brandon McEachern said, “We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students, and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities.”

According to the Washingtonian, the Broccoli City Music Festival will launch “BLK Change Weekend,” a four-day campaign aimed to mobilize young people, companies, and community organizations to celebrate Black culture and create a “more racially equitable world” for future Black generations.

In addition to concerts, the festival will include BroccoliCon and Career Expo, and a 5K run.

Tickets are currently on sale, with general admission tickets starting at $129.50. 50 cents from each ticket will go to the Broccoli City Foundation.