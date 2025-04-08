Summer Walker Is Already Loathing New Tour Dates Chris Brown Warned Fans About

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown is really actually Bris Brown these days.

Chris Brown’s announcement of new concert dates have already caused some controversy among his fans and one of his tour’s supporting artists Summer Walker.

Following the announcement of European and North American dates for his upcoming Breezy Bowl XX Worldwide Stadium Tour on March 27, Brown issued a direct message to his fans days later on April 6. Though the circuit of live shows is set to feature a clash of multiple fanbases between R&B stars Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller, along with Walker, Brown still felt the need to issue a stern warning to Team Breezy to avoid any possible conflicts due to possible gang affiliation.

He started off by offering advice on what his loyal listeners should not wear to his concert in a message he shared to his Instagram Story.

“I see a lot of the fans collectively telling Team Breezy to wear red bandanas to the concert,” Brown wrote in part. “I would highly advise y’all to NOT do that.”

While he continued, offering an alternative to fans who seek to unify via an unofficial uniform, he didn’t shy away from his association with the type of “Blood” gang activity the red bandanas he advised against typically symbolize.

“JUST GET BROWN BANDANNAS SO Y’ALL WON’T RUN INTO ANY PROBLEMS,” he wrote. “I don’t want people to get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing. Y’ALL KNOW, BRISX BREEZY but WE PROMOTE AND POSITIVITY ON THIS TOUR! Thank you and I love y’all.”

As if Brown’s red flag warning wasn’t already eyebrow raising enough, the featured artist for the Virginia vocalist’s ambitious tour schedule, which begins in June in Amsterdam and runs through until the September finale in Las Vegas, expressed some concern ahead of the new dates. In a TikTok Walker posted on April 4, she appeared visibly distraught in a video where she is seemingly wiping away tears over coming to terms with, “Chris brown adding more dates,” which she wrote in the caption. The post quickly went viral on the app, gaining over two million views before it made the jump to platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

Check out Walker’s anxiety-inducing video in the post below.