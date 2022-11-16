Summer Walker Reacts To Getting Snubbed By The Grammys

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#SummerWalker has a few words for the Recording Academy.

Many R&B fans would consider Summer Walker to be one of the leading stars of the genre at the moment.

The Atlanta native received critical praise for her 2021 album Still Over It. It seems members of the Recording Academy were not as high on Walker’s latest body of work.

Yesterday, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards which take place on February 5, 2023. However, Summer Walker did not pick up a single nomination.

Walker’s 2023 shutout comes after the Recording Academy also chose not to recognize her for 2019’s Over It. The Love Renaissance (LVRN) representative responded to the snub on her Instagram Story.

“As for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not matching,” wrote Walker. “I was [going to] post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f###] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Summer Walker Gets Backing From Her Label Boss

LVRN co-founder Justice Baiden also shared his thoughts about the Grammys ignoring Summer Walker this year. He took to social media to compare the situation to crime by tweeting, “SUMMER WALKER NOT GETTING A GRAMMY NOM IS ACTUALLY TREASON – SMFH.”

Baiden also added, “I WAS COOL WHEN WE GOT SNUBBED FOR OVER IT BUT THEN STILL OVER IT SMASHED EVERY RECORD AFFECTED CULTURE AND WAS A MASTERCLASS ON SONGWRITING – GRAMMYS NOT ACKNOWLEDGING SUMMER WALKER REALLY MAKES ME LOSE MY COMPLETE FAITH IN THAT ENTITY AS A WHOLE – TIME TO MOVE ON I FEAR.”

Still Over It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 166,000 first-week units. Summer Walker’s sophomore studio LP became the first No. 1 R&B album by a female artist since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.

The Still Over It single “No Love” with fellow R&B singer SZA peaked at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. An extended version of the track also featured Hip Hop superstar Cardi B. Plus, Still Over It includes contributions by JT, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara.