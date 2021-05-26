Summer Walker Responds To Backlash Over Photo Of Her Baby

Some internet users are concerned about the newborn.

Summer Walker has been described as being an eccentric individual. The Atlanta-bred songstress embraces a non-traditional lifestyle which includes using a “washing bowl” instead of taking showers and spreading conspiracy theories.

Last year, Walker was criticized for slamming mothers that feed their babies infant formula. The LRVN vocalist wrote on her @galactawhore Instagram account, “Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s###. Throw some real fruits/veggies in a blender and give it to them.”

Walker also added, “A pear [is] 43 cent, Similac is 32 to 36 dollars. I don’t understand. A bowl of fruit for the child would still cost less than formula for the week. To feed the child daily $1.67, Meal 1 pear 43 [cents], Meal 2 apple 74 [cents], Meal 3 peas 50 [cents], $11.69 weekly. And they drink water so it’s cheaper. $23.38 for 2 weeks.”

Now that the 25-year-old performer has a child of her own, she is facing criticism over her parenting skills. Summer Walker uploaded an image of her newborn to her main Instagram page, and some people expressed concern over the baby’s size.

“Chile I’m praying for Summer Walker and her baby [because] WTF is this s###?????” tweeted one person. Someone else wrote, “This whole Summer Walker baby situation is not even funny. Is this not possible negligence? Why are y’all laughing 😐.”

Another person posted, “Summer Walker said you can feed a family of 4 for a week with a pack of Kool-Aid & some breadsticks & y’all thought it was funny. Now y’all are shocked she’s feeding her newborn hemp seed & saying breast milk is bad for babies.”

Some social media users even suggested local child protective services need to check on the baby. Summer Walker got wind of the conversation taking place online and responded to the backlash on her @galactawhore page.

The “Come Thru” songstress posted:

yall: POST THE BABY B#### WE WANNA SEE! also y’all: roasting a baby [whose] face you can’t even see. lol make it make sense. In conclusion [m############] is weird and I will never post my baby so stop asking.

Chile I’m praying for summer walker and her baby bc WTF is this s###????? pic.twitter.com/TqTW7YMq85 — 𝔤𝖆𝔦𝔞‘𝔰 𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔩 👼🏾 (@xopinkvodka6) May 25, 2021

This whole Summer Walker baby situation is not even funny. Is this not possible negligence? Why are y’all laughing 😐 pic.twitter.com/qob8Q8wjAZ — thee cry baby (@belladonna_bb) May 26, 2021

Not y’all acting like people need to have kids to know it’s wrong for summer walker to feed her child rain drops and leaves pic.twitter.com/FsQkx84vs2 — T🖤 (@cartiercrack) May 26, 2021

I just know summer walker not really feeding her baby seeds honey & shrooms…CPS go get that baby before I do it🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bWf5G6YGdC — Desiree🦋 (@LuvDezire) May 26, 2021

summer walker standing outside in the hood with her bra and panties on holding that baby like it’s a grocery bag is not something i was expecting to see today — 🍵 (@junlietcha) May 25, 2021