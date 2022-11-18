Summer Walker Still Fuming After Grammy’s Snub

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker was nominated for her work with Kendrick Lamar, but she is still mad that her own songs did not make the cut! Read more!

Summer Walker has spoken out about her Grammys snub.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, the “Girls Need Love” singer broke her silence on being snubbed in the recently announced Grammy nominations.

Summer picked up her first nomination at the Grammy Awards when the 2023 nominees were announced on Tuesday. The singer contributed to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, which was nominated in the Rap Album category at the music awards show.

However, Summer released two songs as the lead artist this year – “No Love” with SZA and “Queen Space” with Ari Lennox – which were not acknowledged in Tuesday’s nomination announcement.

The 2022 songs that she served as a featured artist on – “Difference Is” with Lil Durk, “Better Thangs” with Ciara, and “Purple Hearts” with Kendrick Lamar – also didn’t get any nods.

“No Love” debuted at second place on Billboard’s United States R&B chart and stayed on the chart for 33 weeks.

“Thanks for all the overflowing love in my dm’s (sic),” Summer wrote on Instagram. “As for the Grammys for a 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing… I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets f## with me.”

She continued, “Y’all always pack out every show & support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.