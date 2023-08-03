Summer Walker Bares Her Booty Twerking Upside Down On A Car During Wild Girl’s Night Out 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker let loose during a girl’s night out and ended up with a nasty cut on her leg after twerking upside down on a car roof.

Summer Walker is letting her (newly blonde) hair down, putting her alleged split with Lil Meech behind her with a raucous girls’ night out.

The R&B songstress seemingly broke up with her actor boo last week (July 31) amid rumors of infidelity. On Wednesday (August 2), Summer Walker decided it was time to dance her cares away, donning an eye-wateringly sexy outfit for a night out at the strip club.

She didn’t pop out alone though, bringing celeb pals Sexyy Red, Sukihana and Saucy Santana along with her. The group let loose during their wild evening, as lively videos from the night show. Summer Walker showed off her all-black fit on Instagram before the antics began.

“Anyway life’s great coochie still good,” she captioned the photos.

She also shared a series of video clips from the strip club, featuring her throwing dollars on a pair of big booty dancers and having fun with her friends. In another, she revealed a nasty cut on her leg, presumably caused by turning up a little too hard.

Once the evening was over, Sukihana shared a video that likely explained the singer’s injury. In a video posted on Instagram, Summer Walker can be seen dancing on top of a vehicle. Her skimpy outfit left little to the imagination as she lay across the roof, humping the car. She then gets to her knees for a mini twerk session before diving headfirst into the sunroof.

Her friends rushed towards her, but Summer Walker was undeterred. She continued twerking while upside down with her legs spread wide in the air.

“A real friendship,” Sukihana captioned her post. Summer Walker later shared the video on her Instagram Story alongside a crying with laughter-emoji. Check out the video below.