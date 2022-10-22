Sumter Rapper Lil Quan The CEO Gets Hit With 6 Years In The Feds

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to a new release from the Justice Department, South Carolina rapper Lil Quan, whose name is Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, is about to go away for a long time.

The Sumter native was sentenced to six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The DOJ stated the prosecution presented evidence to the court that proved in November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department knew Quan was a gang member and rapper with outstanding warrants from Orangeburg County.

With this knowledge, they popped up at W scheduled performance at a local Sumter nightclub.

They trialed him at around 3 a.m outside a convenience store as he was headed back to his vehicle.

That’s where he was arrested and they found a Ruger .45 caliber firearm concealed underneath his jacket in his vehicle.

“The investigation showed that the firearm had previously been reported stolen from a gun store in 2017. A ballistics analysis through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) linked the firearm to shell casings recovered from two separate shooting incidents in Sumter in July 2019,” the release said. “Additionally, during the sentencing hearing, the court heard evidence that Funchess-Johnson, while in jail, recruited and paid a passenger in the vehicle to make a statement taking ownership of the firearm in an attempt to exonerate Funchess-Johnson. His plan did not succeed.”

United States District Judge Donald Coggins sentenced Funchess-Johnson to 72 months imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.