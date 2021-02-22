SunPop Music: The Label Behind Landon Cube’s Latest Single Gaining Traction

(AllHipHop News)
Republic Records’ Landon Cube is best known for collaborating with superstars like 24kGoldn and Lil Skies, but his most recent track, “Down & Out (w/ SypSki & lil rxspy),” was released through SunPop Music, a label we hadn’t heard of before.
The label’s socials are mysteriously empty, but after a little research, we were able to find the names of a few major releases.
In addition to Landon Cube’s “Down & Out (w/ SypSki & lil rxspy),” SunPop has released: “Bad Intentions” – from Exit & boyband (of Internet Money fame) “Highlight Reel” – from Dylan Rockoff & bbno$ collaborator, Max Wells “Smile” – from Sara Bareilles & Todd Carey “False Art” – from Lizzy McAlpine & Ben Kessler, ….making for 10 million+ global streams in 2020 alone.
SunPop’s trademark “flag” signifier seems to be something artists want on their releases these days.
“SunPop is still a ‘behind-the-scenes’ operation for the most part….we don’t have a real social footprint and we don’t advertise. A lot of labels get to boasting before they have anything to back it up, but we want our work to speak for itself,” a spokesperson told AllHipHop.com. “We may officially launch the brand later this year, but right now it’s ‘if you know, you know. If you don’t, you don’t.’”
