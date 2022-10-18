‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Rape Conviction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper known as KR will spend the next half of a century behind bars.

Back in April, a California jury found Kaalan Rashad Walker guilty of multiple counts of rape. The 27-year-old actor learned he has been sentenced to 50 years in state prison.

The legal system convicted Kaalan Walker on three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication. According to reports, Walker would bait his victims by promising them access to famous people.

A defense attorney argued the women were out for “revenge” after they “voluntarily” made their decisions to have sex with Walker. However, that argument did not sway the jurors to acquit the defendant.

“We feel that with this verdict, the jury gave these victims back their voices,” stated Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace. “This was very sophisticated. He picked these girls and he appealed to their dreams and hopes and name-dropped Drake and used his connection to Halle Berry to get these girls somewhere and gain their trust.”

Kaalan Walker played Juju in the 2018 Superfly remake. His filmography also includes an appearance in the Halle Berry-led 2017 motion picture Kings. Plus, Walker acted in BET’s In Contempt television series.

As a recording artist, Kaalan Walker released music under the moniker KR. He dropped several projects, including The Intermission in 2017 and In Due Time in 2018. KR even released a “First Day Out Freestyle” in 2021.