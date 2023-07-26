Superstar Pride Denied Bond In Murder Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Family said the young artist was experiencing mental illness before the fatal shooting.

Rapper Superstar Pride, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Mississippi shooting death of his barber.

According to FOX 13, the rising star allegedly shot the victim, Marcus Wheatley, in his Cold Springs home and turned himself in on Wednesday (July 19)— the same day of the murder.

He was immediately placed in the Panola County Jail, where he’s being held without bond. Sheriff Shane Phelps said a 911 call was received regarding a shooting incident. Wheatley, 41, was found dead in the residence upon the officers’ arrival. One of Superstar Pride’s family members told a Memphis news station he’d allegedly aimed a weapon at her before firing at the victim.

“Right now this is a puzzle,” Phelps said. “We don’t know why Cadarrius Pride shot Marcus Wheatley. They were friends and had known each other a long time. We are interviewing people and asking questions and sooner or later the truth is going to come out.”

Panolian.com reports the sheriff also stated that two days before the shooting, the rapper’s family signed papers at the Sheriff’s Office requesting that he be picked up for mental evaluation. Deputies tried to locate him to honor the request but couldn’t find him despite searching two different residences.

Superstar Pride had a breakout song titled “Painting Pictures” that reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts earlier this year. The song also made waves on TikTok.