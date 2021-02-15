“Supervillain” Director Says Tekashi 69 Is A Horrible Human Being And “Mastermind”

(AllHipHop News)
Tekashi 69 may be the most loathed rapper in Hip-Hop history, but he’s a “mastermind” of social media according to the director of an upcoming Showtime documentary called “Supervillain.”
The rapper showcased his uncanny ability to draw headlines and clicks over the weekend, after he had a run in with Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill in Atlanta.
Tekashi 69 approached Meek in a parking garage – phone in hand and camera rolling – and unloaded a barrage of curse words at him during the argument, which quickly went viral after both rappers posted videos to their social media.
“Supervillain” director Karam Gill said these types of calculated stunts have made Tekashi 69 infamous and hated.
“The public and media hates him because he is truly a horrible human being who has done terrible things,” Karam Gill told The New York Post. “And from an overall perspective, he loves to instigate and aggravate which is something that naturally sparks a reaction.”
But Gill said these types of stunts are not done by accident, and that the rapper is very calculated in order to spark a reaction and get people talking about him – good or bad – mostly bad.
And the confrontation quickly moved beyond Tekashi 69 and Meek Mill, after Game’s manager Wack 100 weighed in.
Wack called out Meek for targeting “civilian” Safaree Samuels for a beat down over Nicki Minaj, but not living up to his boastful gangsta rap lyrics after he was confronted by “the rat” aka Tekashi 69.
Wack’s comments drew an immediate reaction from Meek, who claimed the West Coast Piru Blood gang member was jealous of him.
“It’s sad you out here tryna mislead the youngins on the net… You run up on me if you wanna set a example….I think you a Fed also!” Meek Mill said.
Soon, fans started weighing in, divided on Meek Mill’s reaction to Tekashi 69 running up on him unexpectedly, ready for a fight.
According to Karam Gill, he learned how potent Tekashi 69’s marketing abilities were as he researched for “Supervillian.”
And, the back and forth between Tekashi 69 and Meek Mill proves that the Brooklyn rapper is a genius when it comes to working social media.
“I was surprised to find out how much of a social media mastermind [Tekashi] truly was. His understanding of how human beings operate on these platforms is incredible,” Karam Gill said.
“Supervillian” is a three-part docuseries that will air on Sho on February 21st.
