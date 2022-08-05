Suspect In Rollie Bands’ Murder Taken Into Custody

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Aunt says regardless of what the rapper wrote, he did not deserve to be killed.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man suspected of murdering Tampa rapper Rollie Bands on Friday, July 22nd, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, August 2nd.

WFLA reports social media posts helped capture Darren Day, the man charged with shooting the artist, whose real name is Ari Williams.

Rollie Bands allegedly taunted his rivals on social media, posting, “A lot of these n***as [know] where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”

Rollie Bands taunted his enemies and invited them to come to his residence. Darren Day took him up on his offer and killed him outside the IQ Apartment complex.

Investigators developed Day as the primary suspect. The U.S. Marshals found him hiding in Lee County before being taken into custody.

Law enforcement said they are in the early stages of the investigation. Deputies explained that the shooting probably wasn’t random. They also believe both Day and Rollie Bands knew each other.

The deceased rapper’s aunt said, “It doesn’t matter what kind of statement; he didn’t deserve for his life to be taken.”

Day was charged with a count of first-degree murder. Rollie Bands released a song called “Reminiscin'” in April 2022.