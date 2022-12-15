Suspect In Takeoff Murder Gets Bond Reduced; Will Claim Self Defense

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man charged with killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff managed to get his $2 million bond reduced, but he won’t be getting out anytime soon.

Hip-Hop is up in arms after a Houston court reduced the bond for the man accused of killing Migos rapper, Takeoff.

As AllHipHop.com reported, Patrick Xavier Clark was hit with a $2 million bond after being taken into custody and charged for the shooting death of the Atlanta native because he was found with a passport and travel arrangements for Mexico.

Now, court records show, his defense team was successfully able to argue that $2 million was excessive and unconstitutional. The Texas Constitution mandates that all prisoners shall be provided a bail that is sufficient but not excessive, and to not offer this is a violation of his constitutionally bound rights.

According to KHOU, they were able to show how his family would never be able to afford such an astronomical bond.

Clark’s lawyers let the court know if the young man, 33, had never been in trouble with the law. If he was released from jail on bond, the team would work to comply with the judge’s request for a financial background affidavit and ankle monitoring to make sure he does not tamper or violate the bond orders.

Clark’s defense lawyers wanted a $300,000 bond.

“Based on our review of that discovery, we feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a valid and meritorious claim for self-defense,” his attorney, Letitia Quiones, said.

The most pressing issue for the prosecution was his plans to go to Mexico and his applying for and receiving his passport right after the shooting. Clark’s attorneys shared that the flight to Mexico had been previously booked and canceled and that he voluntarily would give up his passport.