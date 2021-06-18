EXCLUSIVE: Suspects Accused Of Killing XXXTentacion Ordered Into Court As Fans Honor Rapper’s Passing

The guys accused of gunning down XXXTentacion in cold blood are heading to court for a mandatory appearance.

The four suspects accused of killing XXXTentacion are heading to court this September, as their capital murder cases wind through court.

Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, and Robert Allen have a mandatory hearing in front of Judge Michael Usan on September 3, 2021.

Each one of the suspects will appear in court with their respective attorneys for the hearing, where a trial date could finally be set for their roles in killing the rap star, on June 18, 2018.

All four of the suspects have been charged with stalking XXXTentacion outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The rap star was shot inside of his BMW i8 in a botched robbery attempt.

Three of the suspects in the case, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Willams, tried in vain to be released on bond in the case, and both of them failed.

Allen was granted an Arthur Hearing but his request for bond was denied in September of 2018.

Newsome was granted his Arthur Hearing, but his request was denied in February of 2020. Ditto for Williams, who also had an Arthur Hearing for a motion to make bond in May, but his hearing was canceled.

Meanwhile, Williams’ friends have been sending Judge Usan letters, in hopes of swaying the judge. The most recent letter came from one of Williams’ friends named Toccara Black.

Black said she has known Williams for 15 years. She also doubted his involvement in killing XXXTentacion.

“I don’t believe that he is a person that will do [sic] such a crime. Dedrick Williams is someone wouldn’t see no one heart with his caring heart. I truly believe that he was around set of friend [sic] at the wrong time,” Toccara Black wrote to Judge Usan.

XXXTentacion’s fans most likely feel otherwise, as they celebrate the third anniversary of his death.

