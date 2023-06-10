Swae Lee Wants To Sell Los Angeles Mansion For $4.4 Million Despite Slow Market

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The market is slowing growing, opening the door for the rapper to make almost a million dollar profit.

While a lot of American homeowners are struggling in the real estate market, scared because of the government’s fiasco with the national debt ceiling business, rapper Swae Lee is hoping he will be part of the second-quarter upswing that experts predict.

The Rae Sremmurd founding member is trying to sell his Los Angeles mansion, hoping that he can get a profit.

The chart-topper, whose real name is Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, wants to sell the 9,000-square-foot residence for $4.4 million, after owning only four years.

When he purchased the space in 2019 for $3.5 million, he decided to do some remolding hoping to increase its value.

The home is located in the gated community called Westchester County Estates in Woodland Hills, CA, and has six rooms and nine baths.

According to Realtor, it has large staircases that spiral from the foyer to the second floor, greeting visitors with a sparkling chandelier at the top’s center.

The home also boasts plenty of natural light from its large windows.

The kitchen, which is furnished with Wolf appliances, is so huge it has an island that is able to seat a whole family. Off to the side, the kitchen also has a breakfast nook.

The agent hoping to sell the place believes the dopest feature of the home is the main bathroom with its double-entry shower, dual vanities and water closets, a sauna, and a substantial soaking tub.

Great for entertaining, the home has a gazebo, a spa, a pool, and a grilling area in the back.

Hopefully, he can sell it as the market gets better.

“Home sales are bouncing back and forth but remain above recent cyclical lows,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR said.

Adding, “The combination of job gains, limited inventory, and fluctuating mortgage rates over the last several months have created an environment of push-pull housing demand.”

Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com said in an email to Forbes.com thinks things will get better but it will take some time.

“If current economic conditions persist, with elevated mortgage rates and home prices amid scarce inventory, the market is likely in for a long, slow climb and a few bumps along the way,” she said.