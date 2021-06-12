Swae Lee Robbed Of $300,00 Worth Of Jewelry In Miami

Rae Sremmurd group member Swae Lee is asking the cops to help of recover about $300,000 in jewelry.

Rae Sremmurd group member Swae Lee’s birthday weekend started on a sour note – he was robbed of a fortune’s worth of jewelry in Miami.

Swae Lee was staying at The Mondrian Hotel in the city when $300,000 worth of pricey jewelry went missing from his hotel room.

At some point, Swae left the room and his necklaces and bracelets went missing. The hit rap star reported the theft to hotel security, and an employee eventually turned in one of the bracelets.

However, his necklaces were never returned. And because one of the employees turned in his bracelet, Swae Lee believes hotel employees could be responsible for the theft.

Swae filed a report with the Miami Police Department in hopes of getting his jewelry back.

So far, there are no suspects in the theft.

A representative for The Mondrian released a statement to TMZ, saying they were working hard to help recover Swae’s jewelry.

“The hotel is working in full cooperation with the police and authorities. As always, the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains our top priority,” a representative said.