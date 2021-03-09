Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Sell Verzuz

(AllHipHop News)
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have sold their massive brand Verzuz to Triller for an interest in the brand.
The Triller network has acquired the powerhouse, virtual movement that was created in a pandemic. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will now oversee music and company strategy.
Verzuz has been one of the biggest winners in the pandemic, effectively monetizing an audience that had nothing to do outside. Initially, it seemed as though Apple would be the company that would buy in, as they acting as an audience extension after limitation on Instagram became apparent. But that didn’t happen.
Timbaland and Swizz are now “large shareholders” in the Thriller network, in exchange for selling their company. Initially, the pair used their network and relationships to host “battles” between artists on the Instagram platform. Later, they streamed it on Apple TV as the company grew and the production value increased.
On top of it all, many of the 42 artists involved with Verzuz are now shareholders in Triller too.
Triller Network’s new partners and shareholders include include John Legend, DMX, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Too $hort, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, E-40, Bounty Killer, D’Angelo, Ludacris, RZA, The Dream, Babyface, Nelly, Jagged Edge, Fred Hammond, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Brandy, Monica, Gladys Knight, Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, Scott Storch, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, 112, Kirk Franklin, Sean Garrett and D’Angelo.
In a series of statements, Swizz, Tim and executives at Triller explained their excitement for the deal.
Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman and co-owner of Triller:
“There is no more disruptive and innovative brand in music today than Verzuz. Verzuz and music are synonymous, and both Triller and Verzuz share the “artist first, music first” vision. We view this acquisition as more of a partnership than an acquisition, as Swizz, Timbaland and the other 43 artists who are all becoming shareholders and partners in Triller Verzuz from this day forward become our voice.”
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland:
“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole. By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing.”
“We couldn’t be happier to be elevating Verzuz and Triller and to recognize, in a very real way, all of the artists who have helped make Verzuz the global phenomenon it is today. Our dream, the artists’ dream, today is realized, which is no small feat. Triller Verzuz is a company that’s by the artists, for the artists and with the people.”
Bobby Sarnevesht and Ryan Kavanaugh, Triller Network co-controlling shareholders:
“Verzuz isn’t just a company, a platform or an event, it is a cultural movement and phenomenon. In our generation, Verzuz has made a bigger impact on music than any other company we know. With this acquisition, Triller continues its evolution to be at the center of culture and the center of music. Who better to help shape Triller’s music future than the top artists in the world overseen by Timbaland and Swizz?”