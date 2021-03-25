Swizz Beatz And Timbaland’s Verzuz, Jada Pinkett Smith Win Big At NAACP Awards

(AllHipHop News)
Super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’ hit music “battle” series Verzuz was among the big winners at the third night of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards in America on Wednesday (March 24th).
Verzuz won an NAACP Award for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special), while Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris claimed the Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series for their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.
Jamie Foxx’s animated movie “Soul” took home trophies for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture and Jamie scored the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture.
Another Disney hit, Doc McStuffins, also doubled up, landing the Outstanding Animated Series, while Laya DeLeon Hayes’ voice talents earned her the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television).