Swizz Beatz Introduces Sale Of 50 Reimagined Iconic Interscope Vinyl Covers

Swizz Beats has joined Interscope Records to commemorate their 30th Anniversary with some brand new artwork celebrating past classics.

Swizz Beatz is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Interscope Records, joining them in an exploration of over 50 albums recreated by some of the most talented artists of the modern era.

The famed producer shared a visual on Instagram announcing “the biggest art show the you’ve ever seen.”

“I’m honored to be a very small part in this amazing historical event 🙏🏽” he wrote in the caption. “@interscope 30yr anniversary congrats Jimmy👏🏽”

Interscope shared the post and added details of how to buy the artwork.

“Tune in to @NTWRK on January 27-31 to purchase these limited edition vinyls with signed gallery quality giclée printed covers. The artwork for each album has been beautifully fixed to a custom dyed linen-wrapped vinyl jacket, and is presented in premium packaging designed by Italian luxury fashion house, @gucci.”

Jimmy Iovine On Interscope’s Mission

Interscope also revealed the proceeds will be donated to the Iovine and Young Foundation. The fund will go towards building high schools in South Los Angeles.

Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine was one of the executives behind the project. He explained the label’s “original mission was to find the most profound artists, empower their creativity and watch what happens…For the 30th, we wanted to continue that vision by assembling the most admired visual artists and empower them with that same creative license to honor the musical artists we have worked with over three decades.”

In addition, the works will be displayed at an exhibition at the LA County Museum of Art between Jan. 30-Feb. 13. Artists including Damien Hirst, Kehinde Wiley, Takashi Murakami, revisited works from musicians including Tupac, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, and many others.

Meanwhile, click here for more information, including how to purchase the limited edition Interscope vinyls.