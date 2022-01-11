Swizz Beatz Announces The Celebrity Shareholders Of The #TrillerVerz

Swizz Beatz working to get bags for artists, athletes and other entertainment executives with new Creative IPO.

Swizz Beatz, the founder of the Verzuz, announced on Friday, Jan. 7 all of the artists that he will include as shareholders in the new #TrillerVerz venture. He revealed the news on Instagram.

#TrillerVerz will be an initial public offering of Triller following the March 2021 acquisition of VERZUZ. As a part of the deal, Swizz and his partner Timbaland oversee the app’s music department, are on the board of shareholders, and gave a portion of their equity stake to the 43 artists who had already participated in the Verzuz competition.

Now, he is cooking up something even bigger.

He posted an image of all the artists that he will be working with including Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, D’Angelo, Lil Kim, Ghostface, John Legend, E40, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Alicia Keys, Ashanti, Brandy, Keyshia Cole, 21 Savage, T-Pain, The Weekend, Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and others.

“By the artist for the artist with the people,” Swizz wrote in a post. “It’s always been our dream to go Big with the creatives. This will be the Biggest creative IPO in History !!!!! You’ve never seen this many creatives part of the Bigger picture! But now it’s a new day we will see you all at the BELL. #trillerverz @verzuztv @triller (THIS IS ONLY PT 1 OF THE LIST PT 2 &3 IS COMING )!!!!! I tried to tag everyone but insta only let me do 20. Let’s go 2022……We’re going public !!!!!!!!!!!”

His second post featured even more celebrities like DMX, Too Short, Joe Budden, Jadakiss, Scott Storch, Ja Rule, Jill Scott, J. Erving, The Dream, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Camron, Ludacris, and more.

He captioned this post, “PT2🔥 #TrillerVerz ‼️‼️ Let’s make some History let’s go Ring the Bell🔔 🥳🙏🏽⚡️ The biggest creative public offering in History!!! By the artist for the Artist with the people !!! (List 2 of the creative owners names!! List 3 coming soon ….) blessings to all🙏🏽⚡️⚡️⚡️”

Who do you think will be on the next list?