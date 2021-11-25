Swizz Beatz Splurged On His Manager For Her Birthday

Swizz Beatz when all out to celebrate his manager’s birthday, by copying her and expensive gift!

Producer and hitmaker Swizz Beatz splashed out on a 20-carat diamond bracelet for his manager and business partner’s birthday to make up for the fact he couldn’t make it.

Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Daoud Dean, has worked with Monique Blake for 15 years and previously gifted her with a Bentley to celebrate the sale of his Verzuz show to social network Triller.

She was already being feted for her successful management of his brand at a chic New York restaurant Cathedrale and because it was also her birthday, the rapper wanted to make sure he paid her the appropriate tribute.

He sent over a diamond bracelet said to be over 20-carats from Pristine Jewelers, according to Page Six.

“Thankful is an understatement! Always appreciative of the genuine love and support no matter how big or small as long as it’s genuine,” Monique Blake captioned a photo from her bash.

Swizz’s wife Alicia Keys commented with crown emojis.