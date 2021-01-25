Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Hope To Bring Tupac And Biggie To Verzuz

(AllHipHop News)
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are hoping to bring Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. back from the dead for an online rap battle royale.
The two dead hip-hop heroes are part of a dream match-up for the producer pals’ Verzuz event.
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created the online back catalog battle initiative at the start of the COVID lockdown and it has brought together the likes of Snoop Dogg and DMX, Alicia Keys and John Legend, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, and last week, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.
Now, the duo are masterminding a rap battle between the slain rivals.
“My dream one, I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it,” said Swizz.
He and Timbaland are also considering a Prince and Michael Jackson battle.
During the series on Instagram Live and Apple Music, competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.