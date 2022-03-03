Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Lena Waithe & Amazon Link For “Verzuz” Documentary “Gifted & Black”

The “Verzuz” platform has become the inspiration for a new Amazon documentary exploring the traditions and history of Black music.

When Swizz Beats and Timbaland created their Verzuz platform two years ago this month, few could predict how successful it would become.

What began as lockdown era entertainment transformed into a not-to-be-missed series that has given us some of the best moments in live hip-hop and R&B of the last two years.

Now, Verzuz creators Swizz and Timbaland have linked with Lena Waithe and Amazon to create a documentary inspired by the brand.

According to Deadline, Gifted & Black will explore the history and traditions of Black music. The film will examine the growth of Verzuz and the role music plays in uplifting and uniting the Black community, particularly in times of crisis or racial strife.

“When we first started this mission the entire world had hit rock bottom. People were going through so much and Tim and I felt we should do something to help folks escape,” Swizz Beatz explained. “The rest is history.”

“Swizz and I are excited to show the world everything that took place behind scenes during the process, while celebrating the artists that helped us build Verzuz,” said Timbaland. “Verzuz came from our love of culture and our love of music and the fact that it has become the force it is today is way beyond anything Swizz or I could’ve imagined.”

The movie is co-produced by Lena Waithe via her production company Hillman Grad Productions. “I’m grateful to Swizz and Tim for trusting us with something so historic,” she said. “Verzuz is more than just two artists going song-for-song. It’s a testament to the power of Black people. It’s the joyful celebration of legacy that we all needed.”

A release date for Gifted & Black has not yet been announced, but it will be coming to Amazon Prime Video.